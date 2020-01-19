NI experiences coldest night of the winter so far – the second coldest temperature across the UK

The Met Office says Northern Ireland has just experienced its coldest night of the winter so, which was also the second coldest part of the UK last night.

The mercury dipped to –6.2C at Katesbridge and – 5.5C at Derrylin with –4.9C at Castlederg and in several other places dropping to –2.8C.

The only part of the UK colder last night was –6.8C (19.8F) in North Yorkshire’s Topcliffe, also hovering around -1C across the capital.

Temperatures for Northern Ireland will stay cool for the earlier part of the week, dipping as low as –3C or –4 on Sunday night and –2C on Monday.

The rest of the week overnight temperatures should sit just above freezing. As conditions are dry at present there is little risk of any snow.

A Yellow Weather warning for fog is in place in the Stoke On Trent area until 1pm today.

The agency’s Alex Burkhill said a fog warning had been put in place over sections of the West Midlands and north-west England.

“It’s been a very frosty start but through the bulk of the day it’s going to be largely fine and largely sunny,” the forecaster said.

It would still be “quite chilly” with expected highs of 8C scattered across parts of England, Mr Burkhill said.

He added that there would be some rain for the Shetland Islands.

A mid-range cold weather alert has been issued by Public Health England from 6pm on Sunday to 6pm on Tuesday and the organisation is urging people to prepare for cold weather conditions and look out for those most at risk.