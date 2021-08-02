Obviously, it's impossible for weather experts to be 100 per cent accurate with such a long range weather forecast but the Met Office was steadfast when it "most should see dry and fine weather" and said it is already seeing "signals of a drier and warmer than average period from the middle of August".

"Above average temperatures continue to be indicated through the remainder of August, with possibly even very warm conditions at times in southern areas," reads the Met Office's UK long range weather forecast.

Met Office spokeswoman Nicola Maxey suggested that should warmer weather moving in from northern Africa and the Azores result in areas of higher pressure it could result in "some hotter spells".

People enjoying the warm weather at Helen's Bay in July. (Photo: Pacemaker)

"The start of the month is expected to remain changeable with temperatures most likely close to normal for the time of year or slightly below," she said.

"During the second half of the month there is a tentative signal for more settled conditions to develop with high pressure becoming slightly more likely."

She added: "If this does occur we could see drier conditions, although there is still the risk of showers or thunderstorms at times, and temperatures could warm up from the middle of the month, giving an increasing chance some hotter spells could develop.

"It is too early to say if these temperatures will reach heatwave thresholds."

The recent spell of warm weather here saw the record for the highest temperature in Northern Ireland broken three separate times within seven days.

The warmest temperature in Northern Ireland before it was broken in Ballywatticock, Co. Down on July 18 was 30.8°C first recorded on June 30, 1976 and again on July 12, 1983.

Ballywatticock's record breaking 31.2°C was short-lived when a mere four days later on July 22 a new record breaking temperature of 31.3°C was set in Castlederg, Co. Tyrone.

Castlederg's time in the spotlight was even shorter as 24 hours later 31.4°C was recorded in Armagh.