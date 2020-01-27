NI snow & ice alert: Hour-by-hour NI weather forecast for duration of Met Office yellow status weather warning

The Met Office weather warning of ice for Northern Ireland is active between 7.00pm on Monday and 10.00am on Tuesday.
Here is a hour-by-hour weather forecast for Northern Ireland for the duration of the official weather alert.
7.00pm - Heavy Rain - Feels Like Temperature (°C): 0°C - Wind: SW 17mph.
8.00pm - Sleet - Feels Like Temperature (°C): -1°C - Wind: SW 16mph.
9.00pm - Heavy Snow - Feels Like Temperature (°C): -3°C - Wind: WSW 17mph.
10.00pm - Light Snow - Feels Like Temperature (°C): -2°C - Wind: W 18mph.
11.00pm- Overcast - Feels Like Temperature (°C): -2°C - Wind: W 19mph.
12.00pm - Cloudy - Feels Like Temperature (°C): -3°C - Wind: WSW 19mph.
1.00am - Overcast - Feels Like Temperature (°C): -3°C - Wind: WSW 21mph.
2.00am - Partly Cloudy - Feels Like Temperature (°C): -4°C - Wind: WSW 22mph.
3.00am - Partly Cloudy - Feels Like Temperature (°C): -5°C - Wind: WSW 23mph.
4.00am - Cloudy - Feels Like Temperature (°C): -5°C - Wind: WSW 24mph.
5.00am - Cloudy - Feels Like Temperature (°C): -4°C - Wind: SW 24mph.
6.00am - Cloudy - Feels Like Temperature (°C): -4°C - Wind: SW 26mph.
7.00am - Cloudy - Feels Like Temperature (°C): -3°C - Wind: SW 27mph.
8.00am - Cloudy - Feels Like Temperature (°C): -3°C - Wind: SW 30mph.
9.00am - Sunny Intervals - Feels Like Temperature (°C): -3°C - Wind: SW 29mph.
10.00am - Cloudy - Feels Like Temperature (°C): -2°C - Wind: WSW 28mph.
(Weather information from The Met Office)