NI temperatures forecast to be as hot as Ibiza today

Their forecasters say temperatures here could hit 25 °C

That great news comes as weather.com forecasts temperatures in Ibiza today will also be around 25 °C.

According to the Met Office today Northern Ireland will be “warm, dry and sunny” with “cloud building in west later”.

Their online forecast adds: “A warm to hot day with plenty of sunshine, this most prolonged during the morning.

“Highest temperatures around eastern coasts.

“Cloud increasing late afternoon in the west, bringing risk of some patchy light rain towards early evening.”

It adds that NI folk will this evening have “a rather cloudy evening with occasional rain” which “passes to the east towards dawn, as clear spells and a few isolated light showers follow from the west”.

They add there will be minimum temperature of 9 °C.

Meanwhile tomorrow (Monday) will be a “much fresher day with temperatures significantly down from Sunday”.

It adds: “Many staying dry, but a few light showers about, brought on fresh westerly winds, chiefly around northern coasts. Maximum temperature 17 °C.”

And the forecast adds that Tuesday will be “mainly dry and bright” with “rain spreading to west late in day and overnight, before clearing eastwards Wednesday”.

Paddleboarders take to the sea off of Hastings beach in East Sussex. Picture date: Sunday June 13, 2021

It adds: “Thereafter showers and brighter spells.”

The news comes as forecasters for the UK predict that today “could see hotteset day of the year so far”.

Meteorologist Alex Burkill said that temperatures are expected to rise on Sunday - and could get as high as 29C.

If the mercury climbs above 28.3C it will make it the hottest day of the year so far as well as the hottest June 13 on record, he added.

The hottest temperature recorded so far this year was 28.3C (82.94F) in Northolt, north-west London, on June 2.

But Mr Burkill said that while most of the country will have a hot day, the north west of Scotland will have temperatures in the high teens and it will be cloudier with some outbreaks of rain.

