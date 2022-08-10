NI to bask in high 20s all week: Met Office

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The glorious weather will continue with no sign of rain before Sunday at the earliest, the forecasters have said.

Temperatures should be in the high 20s until Friday and Saturday when it is likely to drop back to around a maximum of 25C.

Overnight tonight and tomorrow night it could be warm enough to make sleeping uncomfortable for some.

Enjoying the warm weather at Belfast City Hall on Tuesday as the hot weather is expected to continue for the week ahead. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

The Met Office NI forecast states: “Wednesday brings another dry, sunny and very warm day.”

From tomorrow to Saturday, the forecasters said it will be “very warm or hot with plenty of sunshine”.

A spokesperson for NI Water said that although a hosepipe ban is not being considered at the minute, people should “use water wisely” during this warm spell.

“The amount of water in our impounding reservoirs is kept under continuous review and we are content with our current level of storage. However, it is imperative that customers continue to use water wisely, especially given the forecast for the next number of days,” the spokesperson said.

“At this point in time, NI Water is not introducing a hosepipe ban. The situation is however being closely monitored and if storage reduces significantly or demand became excessive, NI Water would have to consider the possibility of putting in place measures in order to protect water supplies.”

However, once again, the Province is avoiding the oppressively high temperatures being experienced across the south of England and in Wales where an amber extreme heat warning is in place.