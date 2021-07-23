Some weather forecasters had the heatwave continuing on into the middle of next week but it looks like the end could be closer than we were originally led to believe.

Whilst it will remain relatively warm, people living in Northern Ireland should start to see the temperature begin to drop on Saturday however the Met Office says people should expect a high of up to 26°C.

Paddle Boarding on Ballyholme Beach in Bangor earlier this week. (Photo: Pacemaker)

This Evening and Tonight:

Another warm sunny evening with largely clear skies overnight. It will be a less warm night than recently, be still very mild. Light and variable winds. Minimum temperature 14 °C.

Saturday:

Another sunny day. Most likely dry. It will be warm or very warm, particularly in the west, but less hot than recent days. Maximum temperature 26 °C.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Mostly dry warm and sunny on Sunday, a slight chance of an afternoon shower. Turning cloudier and cooler through Monday, rain later. Cooler again with showers on Tuesday.

An amber extreme heat warning issued by the Met Office for Northern Ireland earlier in the week will end at midnight on Friday.

