The temperatures across Northern Ireland are set to heat up even more on Wednesday and Thursday when locations such as Enniskillen and Omagh will see thermometer gauges creep close to a sweltering 30°C.

An amber weather warning for extreme heat was issued by the Met Office on Tuesday.

The weather alert runs from 8.00am on Wednesday through to 11:59pm on Friday.

The Met Office had the following to say about the weather forecast for Northern Ireland on Wednesday: "Any overnight mist burning off, then a sunny and mostly dry day.

"Becoming hot, locally very hot, but cooler along the north coast.

"Isolated thundery showers possible in the afternoon.

"Maximum temperature 30 °C."

On Wednesday, the warmest parts of Northern Ireland include, but are not limited to: Enniskillen - 29°C; Omagh - 29°C; Dungannon - 28°C; Armagh - 28°C; Banbridge - 28°C; Cookstown - 28°C; Castlederg - 28°C and Maghera - 28°C.

The temperature increases significantly when moving from the coast inland but the same can't be said for sunshine.

Although warmer than any location on the coast, places like Enniskillen, Castlederg, Strabane, Augher, Cookstown and Maghera could see thunder and lightning showers in the afternoon and into the evening.

Pictured from left to right, Tara McVeigh from Castlewellan, Roisin Cranny from Newry, Olivia Todd from Burren and Dervila Mc Govern from Newry, enjoying the good weather in Botanic Gardens, Belfast. (Photo: Declan Roughan/Pacemaker)

The sunshine will be best in coastal areas such as Coleraine, Ballycastle, Larne, Donaghadee, Portaferry and Kilkeel.

Thursday

The Met Office had the following to say about the weather forecast for Northern Ireland between Thursday and Saturday.

"A hot or very hot few days with plenty of sunshine, and remaining dry. Light winds."

The amber weather warning for extreme heat remains in place until 11:59pm on Friday.

On Thursday, the warmest parts of Northern Ireland include, but are limited to: Lisburn - 28°C; Ballymena - 28°C; Dungiven 28°C; Enniskillen - 28°C; Strabane - 28°C; Castlederg - 28°C; Augher - 28°C; Cookstown - 28°C and Dungannon - 28°C.

Much like Wednesday, the sunniest weather will be peppered along the coast - the lion's share of it being confined to the east of the Province.

Ben Lowry