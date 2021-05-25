NI weather: ‘Mini heatwave’ expected over Bank Holiday weekend after washout May

“Technically it is not a heat wave but people will probably feel it is as it will feel a lot better,” he said.

He said that temperatures over the Bank Holiday weekend will be “just above where we should be for the time of year” adding that because the weather has been “so cold this month it will certainly feel a lot warmer”.

“It is certainly going to be a lot drier and warmer than what we had and we may well see temperatures go into the low 20s but I don’t think we are going to see more than that,” he added.

“After what we have had over May it is going to be a lot better.”

Tomorrow (Wednesday) will be dry and bright day with sunny spells and just a few afternoon showers.

The maximum temperature will be around 18 °C.

And Thursday, according to the Met Office will be ‘dry, bright and warmer with light winds and some sunshine’.

Good weather forecast for the Bank Holiday weekend

But there will be cloudy, damp conditions for a time later on Thursday and early Friday.

This will all change on Saturday, according to Mr Snell when temperatures will reach 19 °C.

“The average temperature for Northern Ireland at this time of year is 16-19 °C so it will be above par on Saturday and then Sunday will be the better day of the bank holiday weekend with temp reaching 19-20 °C.

“The average maximum temperature we had across Northern Ireland this month was 13 °C, so this is a huge increase in temperature.

You may need sunscreen

“But rain may come in on Monday, however that may change,” he added.

“So if you want to make plans do it for Saturday and Sunday to be safe.”

