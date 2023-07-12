But in spite of the forecast families and those on parade are making the best of what the weather has thrown at them.

The Met Office advises there will be ‘outbreaks isolated early, turning more widespread from midday, bringing the risk of thunderstorms away from northern coasts’.

And meteorologists day there will be the ‘best of brighter spells in east’.

Meanwhile southwest breezes are ‘fresh around east coast initially, before easing, veering northwest late morning’.

But in spite of all this the temperature is 20 °C.

Tonight will see showers ‘occasional in the early evening, then gradually easing late evening and overnight, with some brighter spells appearing come dawn’.

Meanwhile, tomorrow will be ‘similar to Wednesday with showers and brighter spells’.

Thousands line the streets of Belfast on Wednesday to mark the Twelfth of July.

‘Again showers isolated early building into afternoon, but outbreaks lighter, less frequent than Wednesday,’ adds the Met Office.

Meteorologists add there will be ‘light northwest breezes’ and a temperature of 19 °C.

And the outlook for Friday to Sunday is ‘rather cloudy with some patchy rain for a time’ on Friday, but ‘longer, heavier periods of rain spreading across the area from the south for the weekend as winds strengthen’.

This Union Jack umbrella came in handy during a heavy shower at the Twelfth Demonstration in Dungannon.