NI weather: Province set for warm bank holiday after hottest day of the year so far
Northern Ireland is braced for a beautiful bank holiday on Monday after basking in the warmest day of the year so far on Sunday.
Met Office meteorologist Sarah Kent told the News Letter that the highest temperature reading recorded so far this year was in Magilligan, Co Londonderry with 23 degrees Celsius.
“The previous highest temperature was 18.7 and that was in Armagh, back on the 24th of April,” she said.
Looking ahead to Monday’s weather, she said: “If people enjoy the dry and warm weather, there should be another very pleasant day in store.
“It should be a mild start to the day so we are going to see another quite warm day.
“It’s not going to be wall-to-wall sunshine. We will see some fair-weather clouds bubbling up during the late morning and early afternoon.”
The Met Office expert said, however, that temperatures are likely to be almost as warm as today.
“I think in terms of maximum temperatures we will probably see 22 [degrees Celsius].”
Looking further ahead, she said Tuesday should be another warm and mostly dry day before the weather turns on Wednesday.
Hazy sunshine is expected on Tuesday with the possibility of some light showers.