NI weather: Province set for warm bank holiday after hottest day of the year so far

Sunseekers enjoy Sunday’s good weather at Belfast City Hall

Met Office meteorologist Sarah Kent told the News Letter that the highest temperature reading recorded so far this year was in Magilligan, Co Londonderry with 23 degrees Celsius.

“The previous highest temperature was 18.7 and that was in Armagh, back on the 24th of April,” she said.

Looking ahead to Monday’s weather, she said: “If people enjoy the dry and warm weather, there should be another very pleasant day in store.

“It should be a mild start to the day so we are going to see another quite warm day.

“It’s not going to be wall-to-wall sunshine. We will see some fair-weather clouds bubbling up during the late morning and early afternoon.”

The Met Office expert said, however, that temperatures are likely to be almost as warm as today.

“I think in terms of maximum temperatures we will probably see 22 [degrees Celsius].”

Looking further ahead, she said Tuesday should be another warm and mostly dry day before the weather turns on Wednesday.