The alert was issued on Monday morning and is valid between 12:00pm and 9:00pm.

It's the fourth thunderstorm warning for Northern Ireland issued by the Met Office in the last seven days.

"Heavy downpours will develop today," reads the alert on the Met Office website.

The area in yellow denotes where the worst of the thunderstorm is expected to be.

"Some places will miss these, but where they do occur, 10-20 mm rain may fall in a short space of time, perhaps with 30-50 mm over several hours in a few places where successive showers occur.

"Some of these showers may also be thundery.

"The showers will fade away during the evening."

What to expect:

- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

- There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.