NI weather warning for Thursday

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for thunderstorm affecting parts of Northern Ireland on Thursday.

By Mark Rainey
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 12:01 pm
Heavy rain also affected parts of Northern Ireland, inlcuding Belfast, last week. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Forecasters say that overnight showers on Wednesday will become heavier and more widespread into Thursday morning.

The showers will continue on Thursday and some will be heavy – including the risk of thunder in some areas.

Maximum temperature will be 20C.

The outlook for Friday through the weekend is mainly cloudy with showers, with the worst of the rain on Friday.

It is expected to improve by Sunday when it will be drier and brighter.