NI weather warning for Thursday
The Met Office has issued a weather warning for thunderstorm affecting parts of Northern Ireland on Thursday.
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 12:01 pm
Forecasters say that overnight showers on Wednesday will become heavier and more widespread into Thursday morning.
The showers will continue on Thursday and some will be heavy – including the risk of thunder in some areas.
Maximum temperature will be 20C.
The outlook for Friday through the weekend is mainly cloudy with showers, with the worst of the rain on Friday.
It is expected to improve by Sunday when it will be drier and brighter.