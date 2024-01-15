NI weather warning: snow and ice disruption expected as temperatures plummet

​Northern Ireland is braced for more snow and ice disruption with temperatures expected to plummet on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Hazardous driving conditions on the Co. Antrim roads near Dundrod on Monday morning after heavy overnight snow. Photo: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker

Temperatures are around 5C-6C lower than usual for mid-January and the cold spell is set to continue, the Met Office has said.

Northern Ireland is one of several UK regions to have a weather warning in place for Wednesday.

Some snow has already fallen on high ground in Co Antrim but the snow and ice is expected to be more widespread, with a yellow warning issued by meteorologists.

It comes as an unprecedented strike by public sector workers in Northern Ireland on Thursday is likely to mean that the regular road gritting programme will not be carried out by Roads Service.

Road gritting will also be affected for the following six days as members of the GMB union are staging a one-week stoppage.

Wednesday’s new weather warning for icy conditions is effective from midnight until 12 noon.

The Met Office said any snow showers on Wednesday are expected to come in from the north and move south during the day, but then continuing in some areas through until Thursday.

The snowfall could be several centimetres in some areas, the forecasters have said.

The PSNI has urged motorists to exercise caution on the roads. They advise those driving after freezing overnight temperatures to "reduce your speed, and increase your stopping distance from the vehicle in front".

Advice has also been published on what can be done ahead of the more severe weather.

"If you have to make a journey when snow is forecast, make sure you have warm clothes, food, water, boots, a torch and spade, and let someone know when you expect to arrive and your route. Try to wait until the roads have been gritted before travelling.

“Put grit or cat litter on paths and driveways to lessen the risk of slipping on compacted snow,” and “check on vulnerable neighbours,” the Met Office said.

Weather warnings have also been issued across parts of Great Britain.

The RAC said it expected Monday to be its busiest day of the winter so far for vehicle breakdowns, while the UK Health Security Agency has a Cold-Health Alert in force, which warns of possible impacts for the health and social care sector.

The chance of snow will remain high across the UK towards the middle of the week, with cold air firmly in place over the UK, the Met Office said.

A further snow warning will be in place on Wednesday across Northern Ireland, northern and western Scotland, much of northern England and north Wales.

Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said on Monday: “It's mostly showers at the moment rather than a band, so the levels are sporadic. The north of Scotland, including places like Aberdeenshire, will be most affected.