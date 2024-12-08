A Northern Ireland Electric Networks (NIE) worker has described how the effects and damage caused by Storm Darragh is one of the worst he has ever encountered.

As restoration efforts started to restore power, community assistance centres opened across eight venues in Northern Ireland on Sunday to offer help to those still without electricity.

In the region of 95,000 customers were impacted by power cuts over the course of the storm. At the peak, some 48,000 were without power.

It is believed that just below 7,000 people are still without electric and NIE Networks have warned that “small pockets will remain off supply into Tuesday” following the damage.

David Murphy from NIE helps local Jenny Baxter at Ards Blair Mayne Leisure Complex yesterday. Pic: Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press

The locations of the community assistance centres on Sunday were: South Lake Leisure Centre in Craigavon, Lagan Valley Leisureplex in Lisburn, Ards Blair Mayne in Newtownards, Seven Towers in Ballymena, Cookstown Leisure Centre, Kilkeel Leisure Centre, Fermanagh Lakeland Forum and Coleraine Leisure Centre.

The centres offered warm drinks, charging and changing facilities and NIE Networks staff were on hand to answer any queries. Anyone who required electricity for medical care were also able to sign up to the NIE Networks Medical Customer Care Register.

Additionally, the Red Cross worked with NIE Networks to provide support on Sunday at Draperstown Centra, High Street, Islandmagee Spar, Ballystrudder Road and Newtownstewart Spar, Strabane Road.

The News Letter called into Coleraine Leisure Centre on Sunday and whilst no members of the public needed help within the first hour, we caught up with NIE employee Seamus Tohill, who has worked for the company for almost 25 years, to gauge the impact of Storm Darragh.

“It is near enough the worst storm I've worked in,” he said.

“Storm Hannah in 2019 was probably the worst that I can remember during my time with NIE.

“You have to take the weather warning for what it says.

“When the Met Office releases an amber weather warning, they aren't just doing it for the sake of it.

“I was out and about on Saturday providing critical care in the Desertmartin area.

“It's about providing care for people and making sure they are okay as they haven't got a generator.

“This person had no relatives so they had nobody to come and care for them.

“They had no means of hot water for a cup of tea for example, so I brought a flask of hot water to assist before the carers arrived.”

Mr Tohill believes electricity should be restored at homes throughout the Province by Wednesday at the very latest.

He pleaded for members of the public who need help and support to visit one of the community assistance services if they are able to do so.

He explained: “Hopefully power can be restored at homes across Northern Ireland by Tuesday, if not, Wednesday.

“This is the first day of the community assistance centre being opened but by the second or third day, you get more people in.

“Because it's the first day a lot of people think they will hold off and expect the electricity to go on again.

“If that fails then you see more and more people as the time progresses.

“Don't be apprehensive coming into the community service centre.

“If you are fit to come in for a cup of tea and find out more information, then people will be delighted to help.

“It's good for people to perhaps get their mobile phones charged if they need a means of communication.”

The company confirmed that the community assistance centres will open once again on Monday from noon to 2pm and from 5-7pm for those still without power.

The locations have been chosen as: South Lake Leisure Centre in Craigavon, Seven Towers in Ballymena, Kilkeel Leisure Centre, Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre, Ballymoney, Omagh Leisure Centre, Donaghadee Community Centre and Dungannon Leisure Centre.