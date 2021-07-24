No new record on Friday but Northern Ireland heatwave continues

Northern Ireland continues to enjoy high temperatures as the warm weather continues. People in Botanic Gardens, Belfast

Forecasters expect a slightly cooler but still sweltering weekend with highs of 26 degrees in Belfast tomorrow.

The scene repeated all week with huge crowds flocking to the coast to take advantage of the cooler sea air continued on Friday.

But several warnings about water safety have been issued for those seeking to cool down by taking a dip in the sea or in particular at inland open waters, such as rivers, canals, lakes, reservoirs and quarries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An aeiroal drone picture of a farmer making straw while the sun shines in Hills near Hillsborough on Friday. Picture by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) said an “unofficial tally” from across the UK shows that there have been at least 26 fatal water incidents since temperatures started to soar just over a week ago.

In Northern Ireland a 13-year-old boy in Scarva lost his life after entering the water at Scarva on Monday and a 55-year-old man lost his life after going into the water at Lough Melvin in Co Fermanagh on Wednesday.

Dawn Whittaker, Chair of the National Water Safety Forum said: “To prevent further tragedy, we are urging the public to respect the water, follow local safety guidance and to exercise caution if drinking alcohol near water.”

David Walker, head of leisure and road safety at RoSPA said “Since the beginning of this month’s heatwave, we have seen an alarming number of accidental drowning incidents — almost double the daily average we would expect to see in a normal year.

Enjoying the good weather on the north coast

“We know that that on a hot day, it can be tempting to cool off by going for a swim at inland water sites like reservoirs, lakes and quarries.”

Mr Walker continued: “However, the water can be a lot colder than you were expecting and lead to cold water shock, which is when sudden immersion makes you gasp and lose control of your breathing and can lead to drowning.

“Consider how you are going to get out of the water before you get in, and be honest with yourself about your swimming ability.”

The RNLI also issued a warning.

A spokesperson for the charity gave the following advice: “Always go to a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags.

“Please do not bring inflatable toys to the beach, they are for pools only.

“While in the water, stay within your depth and swim parallel to the shore

“If you get into difficulty, float, don’t panic, lie back, extend your arms and legs until you can control your breathing.”