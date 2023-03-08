No sign of breakthrough in road gritting dispute stand-off with severe weather imminent

The was no sign of a breakthrough on Wednesday as officials from the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) revealed details of contingency plans to ensure the roads remain as safe as possible during the period of the Met Office weather warning.

Members of the Unite and GMB unions took part in a one-week stoppage last week, and are now involved in a form of work-to-rule in protest at the pay structure and productivity bonus within the Roads Service.

The continuing industrial action is centred on road gritting and the “emergency response” service.

According to Met Office forecasters, heavy snow has the potential to cause disruption on Thursday and Friday.

The ongoing industrial action has led to not enough staff being available to carry out the full gritting programme, although the motorways and some other major roads are covered by contractors and will not be affected by the strike.

GMB regional organiser Alan Perry said the ‘offer’ put on the table by the Department for Infrastructure on Tuesday afternoon was an offer that had been previously rejected by the unions and containing nothing new that would help resolve the dispute.

"It was a smokescreen,” Mr Perry said.

1Road gritting snowplough lorry

"So there is no movement whatsoever.”

Commenting on the DfI’s request for the strike action to be postponed during the severe weather, he said: "We would be saying that, at this moment in time, there is not enough for us to grant a derogation. So there is no change in the situation.”

However, a spokesperson for DfI said: “The Department is fully committed to resolving this dispute and are continuing to engage with the Industrial trade unions. Our offer to review the bonus scheme remains on the table.

"In relation to the delivery of our winter service, we continue to prioritise the areas at greatest risk, such as high ground, and have targeted the available resources to deliver an overnight gritting programme.

"The Department has external snow clearance contractors available in place to treat areas such as the Glenshane Pass if we need to do so.”

The DfI spokesperson added: "We again appeal to the Industrial trade unions to consider giving a derogation for winter service for the next few days. All road users should exercise extra caution when travelling especially on untreated roads.”

In a statement issued generally on Wednesday, DfI said: "On Dfi maintained routes a precautionary gritting action is underway Wednesday afternoon on high ground to ensure that the network is treated in the event that further operations are disrupted by on going industrial action.”

The current yellow weather warning runs from 7am on Thursday until 2pm on Friday and covers across all parts of NI, although higher ground may be worst affected.

"An area of low pressure will move across the UK on Thursday and Friday with snow developing across Wales and central England early on Thursday morning," the Met Office said.

