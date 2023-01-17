The north and north west of the Province got the biggest dusting after overnight temperatures had fallen as low at minus 8.4 degrees centigrade.

At Ballypatrick Forest, between Cushendun and Ballycastle, the Met Office recorded snowfall of three centimetres, though it was a long way behind the 32 centimetres of snow which fell at Loch Glascarnoch in the Scottish Highlands.

The lowest overnight temperature was minus 8.4 at Katesbridge in Co Down, not far off the overall record for the coldest temperature of last year which was minus nine in the same location on the night of December 12 going into the morning of December 13.

The roads in Armoy this morning proved difficult to pass with heavy overnight snow and ice. Photo Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

Today’s adverse weather conditions, according to government website nidirect, caused the closure of at seven primary schools, all in the north west of the Province.

Also in the north west, the PSNI said there had been a large number of road accidents: “We've had 19 reported road traffic collisions in Derry City and Strabane since 5pm yesterday evening through to this morning (Tuesday). These have occurred in areas across the city, Strabane, Slaughtmanus and Donemana.

“If you are driving, please slow down and keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you.”

Derry City and Strabane District Council advised of minor disruption to some of its services today such as the closure of outdoor sports pitches and council cemeteries except for burials.

Josh and Zoie Dobbins sleighing down the Brooke Park embankment in Londonderry. Photo Lorcan Doherty / Press Eye

With a yellow weather warning for snow and ice remaining in place for the rest of today until noon tomorrow more snow is expected across the country with the Met Office warning that up to 15 centimetres of snow could accumulate on higher ground in the northern of the Province.

The Met Office said that snow showers would continue overnight and into tomorrow morning: “Accumulations of a couple of centimetres are likely at low levels, with higher ground anywhere in the region potentially seeing five to 10 centimetres, and up to 15 centimetres for the higher ground in northern Northern Ireland.”