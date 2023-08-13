News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness

Northern Ireland braced for warmer temperatures this week as parts of UK set to reach 30C

​Temperatures are expected to climb this week in Northern Ireland as forecasts could reach the low-to-mid 20s across the Province.
By Ted Hennessey, PA
Published 13th Aug 2023, 11:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Aug 2023, 13:49 BST

​According to the Met Office, temperatures could hit 30C in parts of the UK next week after heavy rain drenches the country.

A yellow rain warning is in place for northern England and Wales on Monday, with risks of flooding and disruption to infrastructure and transport.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Once the rain subsides, temperatures are set to soar in parts of the country, with southern England reaching 30C by the weekend.

A paddle boarder enjoying the warm weather at Helen's Bay in Bangor, Northern Ireland back in June this year as the Province is set for a rise in temperatures this weekA paddle boarder enjoying the warm weather at Helen's Bay in Bangor, Northern Ireland back in June this year as the Province is set for a rise in temperatures this week
A paddle boarder enjoying the warm weather at Helen's Bay in Bangor, Northern Ireland back in June this year as the Province is set for a rise in temperatures this week
Most Popular

Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst said temperatures should remain between 18C-23C, before becoming drier on Tuesday.

“Temperatures overall similar to the last couple of days really. So, jumping between 18 and 23 Celsius so overall an unsettled day,” he added.

“Low pressure moves out of the way as we go into Tuesday, so it should be a drier day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A better chance of seeing some sunny spells particularly across eastern parts of the UK.”

He said temperatures could then start to soar in southern parts of the UK as the week progresses.

“An area of low pressure to the west of the UK and the Atlantic slowly starts to move towards us,” he said.

“What that allows is for the winds to turn southerly, and we start to import some higher temperatures from the near continent.

“So, staying into Friday, we’re likely to see those temperatures rising, potentially getting towards the high 20s and then possibly by Friday and into the weekend, depending on cloud and shower distribution, we could locally see temperatures around 30 degrees by the weekend.”

Related topics:Northern IrelandProvinceMet OfficeEnglandWales