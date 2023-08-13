​According to the Met Office, temperatures could hit 30C in parts of the UK next week after heavy rain drenches the country.

A yellow rain warning is in place for northern England and Wales on Monday, with risks of flooding and disruption to infrastructure and transport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once the rain subsides, temperatures are set to soar in parts of the country, with southern England reaching 30C by the weekend.

A paddle boarder enjoying the warm weather at Helen's Bay in Bangor, Northern Ireland back in June this year as the Province is set for a rise in temperatures this week

Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst said temperatures should remain between 18C-23C, before becoming drier on Tuesday.

“Temperatures overall similar to the last couple of days really. So, jumping between 18 and 23 Celsius so overall an unsettled day,” he added.

“Low pressure moves out of the way as we go into Tuesday, so it should be a drier day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A better chance of seeing some sunny spells particularly across eastern parts of the UK.”

He said temperatures could then start to soar in southern parts of the UK as the week progresses.

“An area of low pressure to the west of the UK and the Atlantic slowly starts to move towards us,” he said.

“What that allows is for the winds to turn southerly, and we start to import some higher temperatures from the near continent.