The 12 Northern Ireland postcode areas eligible for £25 cold weather payment

All you need to know about cold weather payments - including the 12 postcode areas in Northern Ireland eligible.

Cold weather payments have been triggered for twelve postcode areas in Northern Ireland.

Some residents are entitled to a cold weather payment after a prolonged period of below-zero temperatures.

Here’s all you need to know about cold weather payments, including which postcode areas in Northern Ireland are currently entitled to it.

Cold weather payments: what are they?

The cold weather payment is a £25 benefit top-up to help with fuel costs. For an area to be eligible, the average temperature must be zero degrees Celsius or below for seven consecutive days (or be forecast to be below freezing for seven days in a row).

Cold weather payments: who is eligible?

People are eligible for the cold weather payment if they receive any of the below:

Pension Credit

Income Support

Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

Universal Credit

Support for Mortgage Interest

You must also live in an area which has experienced seven days of zero or below zero temperatures.

Cold weather payments: when will I receive the payment?

Those eligible for a cold weather payment will get the payment automatically. It should arrive within 14 days of the cold period, in the same bank account you receive benefit payments.

Cold weather payments: Northern Ireland postcodes currently eligible

So far, the postcode areas in Northern Ireland that will receive a cold weather payment are: