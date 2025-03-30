With the temperatures in the mid-teens, members of the public have flocked to their nearest beaches or enjoyed some of their favourite activities in the sun.

The good news is that the weather is here to stay – despite Monday being cloudy and the chance of light showers – the rest of the week looks favourable.

Here’s some of the best pictures from Carrickfergus and Hazelbank which were taken today.

Northern Ireland in sunshine This was the scene in Carrickfergus where members of the public enjoyed their afternoon walk either with pets or family members

Northern Ireland in sunshine Members of the public enjoying some sailing in the pleasant conditions in Carrickfergus