Published 30th Mar 2025, 16:11 BST
Northern Ireland has been sun-kissed with pleasant conditions this weekend as the clocks moved forward to officially mark the start of summer.

With the temperatures in the mid-teens, members of the public have flocked to their nearest beaches or enjoyed some of their favourite activities in the sun.

The good news is that the weather is here to stay – despite Monday being cloudy and the chance of light showers – the rest of the week looks favourable.

Here’s some of the best pictures from Carrickfergus and Hazelbank which were taken today.

This was the scene in Carrickfergus where members of the public enjoyed their afternoon walk either with pets or family members

This was the scene in Carrickfergus where members of the public enjoyed their afternoon walk either with pets or family members Photo: Andrew McCarroll

This was the scene in Carrickfergus where members of the public enjoyed their afternoon walk either with pets or family members

This was the scene in Carrickfergus where members of the public enjoyed their afternoon walk either with pets or family members Photo: Andrew McCarroll

Members of the public enjoying some sailing in the pleasant conditions in Carrickfergus

Members of the public enjoying some sailing in the pleasant conditions in Carrickfergus Photo: Andrew McCarroll

This was the scene in Carrickfergus where members of the public enjoyed their afternoon walk either with pets or family members

This was the scene in Carrickfergus where members of the public enjoyed their afternoon walk either with pets or family members Photo: Andrew McCarroll

