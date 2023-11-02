Northern Ireland escapes full wrath of Storm Ciaran today as DFI explores flooding solutions

Northern Ireland has certainly dodged the Storm Ciaran bullet today as we ‘see a mainly dry day (today) with some bright spells inland but with patchy rain along the coast particularly in the east with a moderate northerly coastal breeze’.

According to Met Office senior Press Officer, Nicola Maxey: “Storm Ciarán brings strong winds and heavy rain as it passes north eastwards across the UK today (2 November).

"The strongest winds and greatest risks of disruption lie across southern coastal counties of England, with some of the strongest winds remaining offshore in the English Channel.

The news comes as a Met Office spokesman adds that today will be “dry with bright or sunny spells inland but cloudy with patchy rain at times along the coast particularly in the east”.

They added there will be “a moderate northerly coastal breeze” and “a maximum temperature of 10 °C”.

Tonight will see “clear spells, patchy light rain east coast at first” and “a few showers west from late evening moving east later”.

There will be a moderate northwesterly breeze and a minimum temperature of 1 °C.

Meanwhile, tomorrow (Friday) will be cloudy with bright or sunny spells and a few, isolated, showers in a moderate northwesterly breeze.

The maximum temperature will be 11 °C.

After that the outlook for Saturday to Monday, according to the Met Office, is “dry with sunny spells Saturday morning”, “a few showers spread south Sunday followed by scattered showers Monday then a band of rain passing east Monday evening”.

According to the Met Office Storm Ciaran has brought strong winds and heavy rain.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Brent Walker, said “Wind and rain warnings associated with Storm Ciarán are in force from tonight through until Friday, with further updates possible.

"These include Amber warnings for wind for parts of southwest England on Thursday morning and the far south and southeast of England Thursday daytime and early evening.

“Very strong winds are expected along southern coastal areas of England in particular, where gusts of 70 to 80mph are possible, perhaps exceeding 85 mph in a few exposed locations. Further inland, gusts could reach up to 50 or 60mph".

Press Eye - Northern Ireland - 1st November 2023 Photo by Jonathan Porter / Press Eye Flooding in Newry City Co Down.McCartans clothes shop Newry.The clean up operation has started in Newry, the owners of flooded businesses are facing expensive clean-up operations.Water levels in the most heavily affected areas have receded overnight.

In a statement the Department for Infrastructure said their multi-agency partners are continuing to respond to the flooding that has impacted parts of Northern Ireland.

The statement this morning (November 2) said there was limited rainfall overnight and river levels are now generally falling.

Operational teams have been on site overnight continuing to respond and assist where possible.

This activity has continued to protect properties in a number of areas across counties Down and Armagh, including Newry, Newcastle and Portadown.

It Added that ‘in some areas, rivers having reached record level remain very high and it will take some time for water to drain away’.

‘It will be difficult do anything further in some areas until water levels recede more. However, if pumping will assist in any location that will continue where and when feasible.

Meteoradar image of Northern Ireland

‘Lough Neagh will continue to rise but at this stage is expected to peak tomorrow at a level below what was experienced in the winter of 2015’.

It adds ‘We would like to thank the public for in many cases acting responsibly in relation to road closures and other messaging. In the coming days we would ask the public to remain vigilant and adhere to any public safety messaging

‘Information about preparing for possible flooding, and what to do after a flood, is available at: nidirect - Flooding in your area.

Advice for road users in all adverse weather conditions can be found at: nidirect - Driving in adverse weather