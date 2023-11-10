Dozens of homeowners in the Portadown area are struggling to find and afford rental accommodation after their homes were overwhelmed with flood water.

That is the assessment from Upper Bann DUP MP Carla Lockhart after the once-in-a-lifetime floods that hit Northern Ireland at the end of last month.

Counties Down and Armagh saw the wettest October since records began.

Portadown, Newry, Downpatrick and Newcastle were especially badly hit with over 90 roads across NI closed, most of them in Counties Down and Armagh.

​​Some 40 householders and 25 businesses were hit by flooding in Portadown. Around 80 homes across the borough as a whole were flooded. Photo: PSNI.

Ms Lockhart said up to 25 businesses in Portadown were impacted by the floods and some 80 homeowners across the Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Borough (ABC).

The homeowners affected are mainly in Portadown with some in Gilford and Banbridge areas also impacted.

"I think there is a realisation now that it will take a long number of months before they get back to their homes," she told the News Letter.

"Some are still in the process of getting accommodation, particularly where there are vulnerable family members with specific physical needs's different needs. It hasn't been an easy journey, trying to get houses that are suitable."

Some 42 householders have so far been able to get the £1000 relief from the council.

Some homeowners have been rehoused by the Housing Executive, which has a very limited stock, so most are going for private rentals.

"One insurance company is offering £600 pounds a month but the average rental price in Northern Ireland's is above £800.

"I spent 48 minutes on the phone to one homeowner yesterday. The stress and strain is horrendous."

It takes time to see the true extent of the damage.

"A lot of homeowners are still going into their houses and the water is still creeping up the walls and the tiles are still popping off the floors."

"Obviously the announcement of £15m flood relief from the Secretary of State is still very scant on detail, as to how and when it will be made available. Obviously we are concerned that it won't be enough to get businesses back to where they need to be pre Christmas. However, it is a start and it has to be welcomed."

Newry BID (Business Improvement District) manager Eamon Connolly said the city's business community have been hit by "a catastrophic natural disaster compounded by the unavailability of flood insurance which has triggered an existential crisis for many long standing companies".

He added: "We are in cleanup and survival mode. We welcome the initial funding of £15m flood relief announced by the Secretary of State but we need more. We are still trying to work through what the initial funding will mean for the local community. It's a crisis of an extent we've never known to date. We're working hard to try and find a way through it and get back into business."

Over 100 Newry businesses have suffered either serious water damage or substantial financial disruption to business.

Businesses which suffered serious water damage are due to get £7,500 next week from the central government relief fund, via Newry Mourne and Down District Council,