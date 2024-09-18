Northern Ireland has likely had 'the last of the summer' as sunny and hot spell draws to close

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Alas – Northern Ireland has now likely seen “the last of the summer,” according to the Met Office.

​Forecaster Honor Criswick made the comments tonight as she predicted falling temperatures in the days ahead, with no sign anytime soon of a return to the heady highs of Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The top temperature in Northern Ireland on Wednesday was 22.5C at the Giant’s Causeway at 2.08pm.

This is down from a high of 23.7C recorded at Magilligan in Co Londonderry on Tuesday, but slightly up on Monday’s high of 21.8C at Derrylin, Co Fermanagh.

Portstewart Strand on the north coast

This three-day burst of blue skies this week was still notably less warm than the sunny spell at the start of the month though, when a high of 27.2C was reached in Northern Ireland (at Killowen, Co Down, on September 6).

And Ms Criswick told the News Letter that it looks like a return to normality in the days ahead, with highs more in the region of 16C.

She said Thursday is likely to reach about 18C to 19C in the province, “then we’re just going to see a general decline in temperatures for the rest of the week” – to about a high of 16C on Friday and Saturday, and 15C on Sunday.

Thursday should begin with some cloud, but this is expected to lift and the day to remain dry whilst by Saturday and Sunday it is “more likely to be rainy, with a fair amount of cloud around”.

Asked if there is any prospect of a fresh bout of summmery weather for the Province, she said “nothing of a long period of settled, warm weather at the moment”.

"That might be the last of the summer,” she added.

The all-time highest temperature in Northern Ireland for September was actually last year on the 8th at Castlederg, when 28C was recorded.

The overall highest ever recorded was 31.3 C on July 21 2021 at Castlederg.

