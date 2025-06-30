Northern Ireland is merely warm while England boils in temperatures over 30 Celsius

​Northern Ireland escaped the sweltering conditions seen in England and mainland Europe today (Monday) – but temperatures still rose over 20C.

Met Office figures showed that the highest temperature in Northern Ireland today was 23C in Armagh, followed by 21.8C in Helen’s Bay and 21.7C at Aldergrove.

At the weekend, Northern Ireland’s top temperature was 22.1C on Saturday and 24.6C yesterday (Sunday).

Marco Petagna, meteorologist at the Met Office, confirmed that tomorrow (Tuesday) is set to be more settled across the province, with sunny spells and gentle winds forecasted.

Spectators use fans to cool down in blistering heat on day one of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London on Monday. Pic: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

The rest of the week will see both sunshine and scattered showers tomorrow and Thursday – but the end of the week leading into the weekend will be more unsettled with clouds and outbreaks of showers.

Today’s weather in Northern Ireland was in stark contrast to England – which recorded 33.1C in Heathrow at the time of going to print.

The hottest June day ever was 35.6C, recorded on June 28 1976.

It is provisionally the hottest start to Wimbledon on record, with 29.7C being recorded at the nearby Kew Gardens. The previous record at the tennis championships – 29.3C – was set on June 25 2001.

It is hot in much of Europe. A woman fans herself while visiting the Sagrada Familia church on a scorching day in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, June 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

It marks the second heatwave for parts of the UK this month, with scientists warning searing temperatures of 32C earlier in June were made 100 times more likely because of human-caused climate change, while the heatwave that gripped south-east England was 10 times likelier.

Heatwaves are becoming more frequent and intense due to climate change, and experts have warned heatwaves are “silent killers”, with the impacts of heat severely underestimated.

They warn that the UK is unprepared for the rising risk of extremely hot conditions that climate change is bringing – especially earlier in the summer, when people are less acclimatised to coping with it.

Amber heat health alerts for Yorkshire and the Humber, East Midlands, West Midlands, East of England, London, South East and South West have been extended into Wednesday morning.

A yellow heat health alert has also been extended for the North West.

Health heat alerts are issued by the UK Health Security Agency and Met Office when weather conditions are expected to have severe impacts across health and social care services, including a rise in deaths, particularly among the over 65s and those with health conditions.

There are also concerns over an increase in demand on health and care services, and overheated hospitals and care homes.

The weather in the UK, where temperatures are expected to be hotter than places such as Jamaica and Mexico, comes as a severe heatwave grips much of southern Europe.