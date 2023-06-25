The forecaster has warned that the thunderstorm may cause some localised flooding and disruption.It warned there is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water, gusty winds and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.Some flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible, leading to some damage to buildings or structures, it added.

It also warned that some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes is possible.

It is also possible that train services may be delayed.

The Met Office has issued a Yellow Weather warning for thuinderstorms to impact parts of Northern Ireland.

The warning applies to NI today from 2-7pm and will apply only to Counties Antrim, Armagh and Down.

The forecaster gave further details about the situation.