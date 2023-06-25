Northern Ireland Met Office warning: Thunderstorms to impact on parts of Northern Ireland - Yellow Warning in place
The forecaster has warned that the thunderstorm may cause some localised flooding and disruption.It warned there is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water, gusty winds and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.Some flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible, leading to some damage to buildings or structures, it added.
It also warned that some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes is possible.
It is also possible that train services may be delayed.
The forecaster gave further details about the situation.
"Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across Northern Ireland on Sunday afternoon and move east through the course of the day," it said. "The heaviest showers are expected to be across the east where a few places may see 20 mm of rain in one hour. In addition to heavy rain, occasional lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 mph may accompany stronger storms."