Northern Ireland records new all time high temperature for third time in six days

On Saturday July 17, Ballywaticock in Co. Down recorded a high temperature of 31.2°C but this record was broken on Wednesday when Castlederg in Co. Tyrone recorded 31.3°C.

Twenty-four hours later and the record was broken again when Armagh recorded a provisional temperature of 31.4°C.

"Northern Ireland has once again provisionally broken its highest #temperature on record Armagh reached 31.4 °C at 1520 this afternoon," tweeted the Met Office.

People relaxing on the beach at Portavoe in Co. Down. (Photo: Presseye)

"This beats the 31.2 °C that Ballywatticock recorded on Saturday and the 31.3 °C that Castlederg recorded yesterday #UKHeatwave #heatwave," it added.