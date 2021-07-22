Northern Ireland records new all time high temperature for third time in six days
Northern Ireland has broken its all time record high temperature for the third time in six days.
On Saturday July 17, Ballywaticock in Co. Down recorded a high temperature of 31.2°C but this record was broken on Wednesday when Castlederg in Co. Tyrone recorded 31.3°C.
Twenty-four hours later and the record was broken again when Armagh recorded a provisional temperature of 31.4°C.
"Northern Ireland has once again provisionally broken its highest #temperature on record Armagh reached 31.4 °C at 1520 this afternoon," tweeted the Met Office.
"This beats the 31.2 °C that Ballywatticock recorded on Saturday and the 31.3 °C that Castlederg recorded yesterday #UKHeatwave #heatwave," it added.
Temperatures look set to hit 30°C on Friday so don't be shocked if the record is broken a fourth time tomorrow.