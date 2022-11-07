The observatory reported that the past month was much wetter and warmer than average with roughly average sunshine.

As well as being the wettest October at Armagh for 11 years it was thought to be the fourth wettest since daily rainfall records began in 1838.

The total measured precipitation during the month was 149.45 mm (5.88 inches).

Wind and rain warning for some Co Down coastal areas (archive image).

This is nearly 86% more than the 183-year long-term (1838-2020) average October precipitation at Armagh (80.4 mm) and 85% more than the most recent (1991-2020) 30-year average (81.0 mm).

The wettest day was October 16 with a measured total rainfall of 23.7 mm but owing to spillage was slightly more than this. The next wettest day was the 21st with 22.5 mm, followed by the 19th and the 31st (Halloween) both with 16.3 mm.

This October, with 91.0 hours of strong sunshine, had roughly average sunshine, approximately 4% more than the 140-year long-term October average at Armagh (87.2 hours) and 1% less than the most recent 30-year average (92.0 hours).

The sunniest day was the October 18 with 8.4 hours of strong sunshine.

The Armagh Observatory report also carried further observations on October events relating to climate.

It was noted that two ravens were spotted on the 26th, and separate double rainbows were recorded on the afternoon of the 7th and another on the afternoon of the 30th.