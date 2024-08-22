Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Ireland is set to escape the heavy winds from Storm Lilian but wet weather is expected for the Bank Holiday weekend.

Lilian is the 12th named storm of the season – the furthest the Met Office have got through the list since it was introduced – and the first since April.

Storms are named when they have the potential to cause disruption or damage which could result in an amber or red warning.

The storm, which was announced by the Met Office on Thursday, could bring gusts of up to 80mph across England, Wales and Scotland – with travel disruption, flooding, power cuts and dangerous conditions near coastal areas all likely.

However, Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey says the Province will avoid the worst of the winds, although rainfall is forecasted over the next few days.

He said: "Northern Ireland won't experience the strong winds like the rest of the UK.

"However, people should expect rainfall overnight and into the morning, with around 20-25mm of rainfall.

"The average rainfall in Northern Ireland for August is 100mm, so the showers ahead aren't exceptional.

"I would urge caution for road users as puddles may linger and there will be isolated showers throughout Friday."

Members of the public who have plans for Bank Holiday weekend may want to bring their umbrellas.

Mr Vautrey added: "The weather is uncertain for the entirety of the Bank Holiday weekend in Northern Ireland but there will definitely be a mixture of sunshine and showers on Saturday and Sunday.

"Saturday looks like slightly better weather than Sunday.

"Low pressure means there will be rainfall on Monday and it is set to be a damp day."

The forecaster has issued two new yellow weather warnings for rain in south-west Scotland and the Aberdeenshire coast from 9pm on Thursday to 9am Friday.

There is the possibility of thunder, while 20-30mm of rainfall is expected widely across both areas – with a chance of 40-50mm over higher ground.