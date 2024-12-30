Northern Ireland snow warning cancelled but Yellow Warning for high winds on New Year's Eve - with snow showers possible on New Year's Day
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A yellow wind warning is in place from 6am-2pm today and applies to all six counties.
A warning for snow on New Year's Day has been withdrawn.
Met Office spokesman Oli Claydon told the News Letter: “For Northern Ireland the weather is looking less severe than it was forecast to be 24 hours ago, though it’ll still be wet and windy overnight [into Tuesday] and through Wednesday.”
He added: “Wednesday will be drier but still blustery and there will be a change to colder conditions with the chance of snow showers in northern parts by Wednesday evening as we switch to a northerly flow.”
Northern Ireland looks like it will get off comparatively lightly, with snow and wind warnings in place for three days over other parts of the UK.
Outdoor events including the street party and fireworks display planned for Edinburgh’s New Year celebrations on December 30 and 31 have been cancelled due to bad weather, organisers said.
Scotland is being hit first by “fairly persistent rain” and snow, with 50-70mm of rainfall expected widely, 100-140mm in some locations, and up to 20cm of snow in places. And an amber warning for heavy rain has been issued for parts of Scotland today.
Delays to all types of transport are “likely” due to winds of up to 70 mph in England and Northern Ireland.
Mr Claydon said it will be “a wet and windy spell for many up into the new year”.
The forecaster says to expect some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport in NI today.
The Met Office also warns that it is likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray or large waves.
The forecaster said: “Strong and gusty westerly winds will develop across the north and east of Northern Ireland. Gusts of 45 to 50 mph are expected, perhaps reaching 60 to 65 mph in a few exposed areas, and this may lead to some travel disruption.”
As well as high winds, today will also see showery rain moving east with drier spells developing but a risk of afternoon showers, fresh or strong winds with a maximum temperature of 11°C.
The forecaster said Northern Ireland has a chance of Aurora sightings today from 6-9pm, but that cloud and rain may threaten a clear view.
By Thursday, it is likely that the whole of the UK will experience a change to colder conditions, persisting into the weekend. Wintry showers are expected to affect the far north and east at times, but away from these, sunshine will be much more widespread than in recent days. Overnight temperatures will widely fall below freezing.
Snow and ice are likely to lead to some travel disruption in some parts of the UK until Thursday.
The UK-wide forecast for January 3-12 predicts showers of rain and sleet turning increasingly to snow, especially across the north.
From January 13-27 across the UK, showers are still possible around southern and eastern coasts. Further north and west it is possible that strong wind, rain and snow may return, however, there are no strong signals for any significant cold snap.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.