The Met Office has issued a Yellow Weather Warning that Storm Debi will bring heavy rain and winds of up to 75 mph to Northern Ireland.

The warning is valid from 3am until 2pm on Monday 13 November.

The forecast says that heavy rain and strong winds associated with Storm Debi may bring disruption and flooding to parts of Northern Ireland on Monday

The Met Office warned:

The Met Office has issued a Yellow Warning for heavy rain in Northern Ireland, which it says is likely to disrupt travel and may cause flooding. Photo: Pacemaker

:: Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

:: Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life

:: Delays or cancellations to air travel, as well as train and bus services are possible

:: Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

:: Some communities may be cut off by flooded roads

:: Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible

:: Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen

:: Some roads and bridges may close due to strong winds

:: Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

:: Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

In a statement, the forecaster said: “Storm Debi is expected to develop over Ireland on Sunday night and clear eastward during Monday.

"An area of heavy rain is expected to affect all of the warning area during the morning although there is some uncertainty on the duration of rainfall. Some places may see 30-40 mm of rain in around 6 hours.