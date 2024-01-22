Storm Isha has caused havoc on over 1000 of roads across Northern Ireland overnight, with the PSNI reporting pressure on the 999 emergency system.

Following are a list of known incidents reported overnight by the PSNI and TrafficWatch NI.

In Londonderry the Foyle Bridge reopened in both directions with no restrictions at 6:20am today after having been closed overnight due to high winds.

Power cuts turned traffic signals off in Belfast this morning at the A55 Belvoir Road / Milltown Road and Milltown Road / Purdysburn Road junctions.In Bangor, traffic signals at junction A2 Belfast Road / Ballysallagh Road were not working this morning but were later repaired.

A tree felled by Storm Isha blocked Dunmurry Lane, Dunmurry in Belfast today. Picture by Jonathan Porter / PressEye

On Sunday afternoon, leaving Irvinestown on the A32 Enniskillen Road there were reports of two fallen trees in the vicinity of Mulloch Moss Woods on a bend.This morning the Seacoast Road in Limavady is currently closed to traffic due to fallen treesOn Sunday there were significant issues on the M1 motorway with multiple fallen trees blocking lanes.

Also on Sunday road users were advised the Ballyquinn Road, just outside Dungiven, was closed to traffic due to fallen trees.

On Sunday morning, a serious road traffic collision in the Broad Road area of Limavady morning closed the road for a time.

The Moneymore Road in Magherafelt was closed overnight into Monday morning at the Ballymohan Road and Dunronan Road junctions due to damage caused to a building in the area as a result of extreme weather conditions.

Last night the PSNI urged the public to report all non-emergency situations online or by 101. It said that extreme weather was putting significant pressure on the 999 system.

The PSNI said this morning: “We are still working with partner agencies across NI’s road networks to try and clear debris from Storm Isha. Please allow extra time for travel, be aware of leaf litter and debris and for cars slowing unexpectedly for hazards. Slow down, give space for braking, stay safe.”