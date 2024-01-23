Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Sunday and Monday Storm Isha caused havoc across Northern Ireland, leaving obstructions on over 1000 roads and cutting power to 53,000 properties.

A pensioner was killed in Limavady after the car he was in was in collision with a fallen tree. Another man was killed in Scotland and two people in the Republic of Ireland, during the storm.

Northern Ireland authorities were still working "round the clock" today to repair all the damage before Jocelyn was due to arrive, from around 4pm yesterday. However they did not expect to finish repairs in time.

Belfast’s iconic Titanic building in Belfast has been closed after the roof of the building has been damaged in over night storms Jocelyn and Isha at the start of the week,.

A Met Office Yellow Weather warning for high winds gusting from 55-70mph in exposed areas of NI will be in effect until 1pm tomorrow.

Met Office chief meteorologist Steve Willington said Storm Jocelyn could cause more disruption than Storm Isha.

He said: “Although this system will be a step down relative to Storm Isha, with the damage and clean-up still under way, we could potentially see more impacts from Storm Jocelyn."

A PSNI spokeswoman warned: "There is a possible risk of falling trees and powerlines as well as flying debris, which could pose a risk to the public. If you must travel, please pay heed to the prevailing conditions and follow any advice issued by local government agencies."

Efforts to repair Northern Ireland's electricity network could be hampered by the approaching Storm Jocelyn, NIE Networks has said.

The Department for Infrastructure issued a similar warning.

The PSNI, NI Electricity, the Department for Infrastructure and other emergency response and public sector organisations continue to respond to the impact of Storm Isha and prepare for Storm Jocelyn, it said.

"All of these agencies have been working round the clock to clear roads and restore electricity as well as to deliver other vital public services in very challenging conditions," it said in a statement.

"The advice is to consider if your journey is necessary and to be aware there is a high risk of fallen trees, branches or other debris on the road. Where roads are closed people are reminded to adhere to road signs and follow any diversions in place.”

Fallen trees in Ormeau Park on Tuesday afternoon. Photo: Pacemaker press.

By this afternoon 4,500 NI Electricity Networks customers were still without power. However the utility provider estimated that the number of customers affected by power cuts will rise again, especially in the North and East coastal areas, during Storm Jocelyn.

NIE worked with local partners to open Community assistance centres from noon to 3pm for those without power on Tuesday. They were, Blair Mayne Leisure Centre, Brownlow Centre, Cookstown Leisure Centre, Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre (Ballymoney), Lakeland Forum (Enniskillen), Omagh Leisure Complex and Lisburn Leisureplex.

NIE staff attended to answer customer queries and to provide warm drinks and a place to charge mobile phones.

Ronan McKeown, NIE Networks Customer Relations Director, said it would take a number of days before power is restored to all customers.

"We do anticipate that repair efforts will be hampered as winds pick up again this afternoon (Tuesday) with the arrival of Storm Jocelyn and there is the potential that further damage could be caused,” he said.

Titanic Belfast was closed today due to roof damage caused by Storm Isha and further inclement weather from Storm Jocelyn preventing safe access to the roof.

The main road between Belfast and Downpatrick also remained closed today between Carryduff and Saintfield due to fallen trees and a damaged electricity post.

The UK as a whole was bracing for more wind and rain from Storm Jocelyn, with major disruption to transport services expected. No trains were operating in Scotland after 7pm on today, while drivers were advised to postpone journeys and not park near trees.

Thousands of people across the UK remained affected by power cuts, while flooding was impacting parts of York.

Status Orange wind warnings are in place for Donegal, Mayo and Galway and a Status Yellow wind warning for Clare, Kerry, Galway and Mayo is in effect until 2am on Wednesday, with very strong and gusty southwest to west winds forecast. Donegal County Council issued a warning against unnecessary travel during Storm Jocelyn.