Northern Ireland temperatures to climb to 25C+ next week with remnants of Tropical Storm Dexter

Temperatures are expected to rise with 30C on the way in London next week, according to the Met Office.

From Sunday, temperatures will begin to rise across southern parts of the UK, as the remnants of Tropical Storm Dexter, draws warm air up from the southwest across the UK.

Temperatures are expected to exceed 30°C in places across parts of central, southern and eastern England on Monday and Tuesday.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Steven Keates, said: ‘We’re confident that temperatures will increase markedly by the start of next week, reaching the low 30s Celsius in parts of England on Monday and perhaps the mid 30s in a few places on Tuesday.

‘However, the length of this warm spell is still uncertain, and it is possible that high temperatures could persist further into next week, particularly in the south.’

“Ex-Dexter sets the wheels in motion for an uptick in temperatures, but the weather patterns then maintaining any hot weather are rather more uncertain”.

Meteorologist Kat Chalk added: ‘Northern Ireland will see some outbreaks of rain from the remnants of ex-Dexter later Sunday before temperatures start to rise Monday and Tuesday, climbing into the mid-20’s.

‘So not as high as the low 30’s mainly across England’.

The news comes as the Met Office Northern Ireland says that temperatures will exceed 19 °C today, with ‘a variable amount of cloud and some bright or sunny spells’.

The Met Office Northern Ireland say today will be ‘a mainly dry day but one or two light showers breaking out this afternoon’.

They add that it will be warm in the east’.

Tonight will be ‘dry with some late brightness this evening’ with ‘freshening southwesterly winds along the north coast later’ and a ‘minimum temperature 12 °C’.

The news comes after yesterday the Met Office reported that the highest maximum temperature in Northern Ireland was 21.2 °C at the Giants Causeway.

Tomorrow will see ‘all parts have a dry day with some bright or sunny spells’.

The Met Office adds that it will ‘feel warm’ with a ‘maximum temperature 21 °C.’

And the outlook for the weekend is ‘a little rain at first on Saturday otherwise dry and bright’ and ‘cloudy on Sunday with rain at times, this dying out on Monday’.

And looking further ahead the forecast for Monday 11 Aug - Wednesday 20 Aug is ‘low pressure will probably move northeast over the UK in a rather erratic manner at the start of this period, bringing some potentially heavy rain and a small chance of strong winds to northwestern areas’.

‘Ahead of this, hot and humid conditions are possible across parts of England in particular, though the longevity and extent of any hot weather are uncertain at the moment.

‘Looking towards mid-August, and high pressure is more likely to dominate the weather across the UK.

‘This will bring plenty of dry weather for the most part, though northern areas may see a rather more changeable theme with occasional rain or showers and breezier conditions at times.

‘Above average temperatures are more likely than not, especially in the south, where it could also be rather humid’.

And the forecast for Thursday 21 Aug - Thursday 4 Sep is: ‘High pressure, and therefore largely settled conditions overall, appears more likely for the second half of August.

‘Although dry weather is likely to dominate, periods of rain or showers and thunderstorms may develop at times.

‘Above average temperatures overall seem most likely, with the potential for hot spells to develop, especially in the east and south.