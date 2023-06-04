Northern Ireland weather: Castlederg records the highest temperature of the year twice in a week

Tuesday’s temperature of 24.5 was the highest so far this year in the Province and the same reading was recorded today in the town.

After a perfect weekend of weather, more of the same is set for Northern Ireland this week.

Tomorrow is expected to get off to a misty start before the rising sun disperses any patches.

Enjoying the lovely weather at Castle Gardens in Antrim. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

A dry, sunny day is forecast by the Met Office, with light winds meaning it will become very warm inland with temperatures close to 23C in some parts.

​Very little change is expected over the coming days with high pressure maintaining dry, settled conditions with sunny spells. However some mist and fog patches will form at nights, burning off by day.

Temperatures are expected to rise later this week with the hottest day of the year so far and widespread sunshine predicted by the Met Office.

Wales and south-west England could hit 26C or even 27C on Thursday.

Many people enjoyed sunshine across the UK today, with the highest temperature recorded as 25C in Porthmadog, Wales, while Castlederg, Northern Ireland, saw 24.5C, Bournemouth recorded 24.2C and Glasgow hit a high of 24.1C for Scotland.