Sunday will remains dry with some sunny spells while the Met Office has said it will become cloudier on Monday and Tuesday with some patchy light rain possible at times.

Looking ahead to the UK weather in the next few days, Met Office meteorologist Alex Deakin said: “It may well be the shortest weekend of the year, because the clocks go forward, but it will be one of the sunniest.

“It’s going to be blue skies almost across the board thanks to a chunky area of high pressure that’s just wobbling around across the UK.”

Another warm weekend is on the cards. Photo credit: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Fellow forecaster Craig Snell said “Temperatures will certainly be above par for the time of year, reaching the high teens, especially across parts of Wales and England.”

