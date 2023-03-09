In a statement on social media, the council said that due to the Amber and Yellow weather warnings in place for snow, council facilities will close from 3pm today, Thursday 9 March, until 12noon tomorrow, Friday 10 March.

All events and bookings due to take place this evening and tomorrow morning have been postponed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further updates will be provided when the impact is assessed, to ensure the safe delivery of services for staff and residents.

Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has closed its facilities due to the severe snow warning.

In a seperate post, the council said that the Senior Sports Awards due to take place this evening, Thursday 9 March, at the Seagoe Hotel in Portadown has been postponed until further notice.

The Met Office warning applies from 3pm today, Thursday 9 March, until 4am on Friday 10 March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad