News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

​Northern Ireland weather: Days to start brightly but expect showers later in the afternoon

Northern Ireland is braced for even more rain as the Met Office forecasts rain for the rest of the week.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 24th Jul 2023, 16:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 16:39 BST

A spokesperson for the Met Office gave an overview for the next five days as showers are expected in the Province for the next four days.

Despite the next few days starting brightly, showers are expected later in the afternoon with some of those forecasted to be heavy on Friday and possibly Saturday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “This evening and tonight (Monday) will be mostly dry with clear spells. It will be feeling cool though with a minimum temperature of 8°C.

Northern Ireland could be braced for even more showers this weekNorthern Ireland could be braced for even more showers this week
Northern Ireland could be braced for even more showers this week
Most Popular

“Tomorrow (Tuesday) we will see a dry, sunny start but then cloud will bubble up with a few light showers developing, especially in the afternoon. A warmer feeling day though with light winds. Maximum temperature 19 °C.

“Wednesday will also get off to a dry and bright start but it will soon become cloudy with rain spreading across the country throughout the day. It will then turn drier and brighter again on Thursday with a few showers.

"Friday will then see more in the way of showers with some of these heavy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Current indications show that Saturday will remain fairly similar.”

Heavy rain played havoc in Castlederg, Co Tyrone, on Saturday as a downpour left roads closed due to floods and two inhabited being affected by flood water damage.

Related topics:Met OfficeNorthern IrelandProvince