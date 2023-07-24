A spokesperson for the Met Office gave an overview for the next five days as showers are expected in the Province for the next four days.

Despite the next few days starting brightly, showers are expected later in the afternoon with some of those forecasted to be heavy on Friday and possibly Saturday.

He said: “This evening and tonight (Monday) will be mostly dry with clear spells. It will be feeling cool though with a minimum temperature of 8°C.

Northern Ireland could be braced for even more showers this week

“Tomorrow (Tuesday) we will see a dry, sunny start but then cloud will bubble up with a few light showers developing, especially in the afternoon. A warmer feeling day though with light winds. Maximum temperature 19 °C.

“Wednesday will also get off to a dry and bright start but it will soon become cloudy with rain spreading across the country throughout the day. It will then turn drier and brighter again on Thursday with a few showers.

"Friday will then see more in the way of showers with some of these heavy.

“Current indications show that Saturday will remain fairly similar.”