Northern Ireland weather: Fallen trees, flooding and landslip after Met Office wind and rain warnings plus latest on Storm Fergus
The Met Office issued a double Yellow Weather Warning for heavy rain and wind across most of Northern Ireland for Saturday.
At Thomastown in Co Fermanagh winds were recorded as gusting up to 56mph while the highest gust across the UK was 81 mph at Capel Curig in Wales.
The highest rainfall in Northern Ireland was recorded as 24.8mm at Ballypatrick Forest in Co Antrim, with 20.8mm at the Giants Causeway.
Trafficwatch NI reported fallen trees blocking three roads and flooding a fourth.
The Donaghendry Road was closed due to a fallen tree between Stewartstown and Cookstown and the A2 Belfast to Bangor Road was closed for a time by a fallen tree near the Culloden Hotel.
In Co Antrim the Shore Road close to the Newpark Estate before Glynn Village was also closed due to trees which had fallen onto overhead power lines.
Also in Co Antrim, the Coast Road was closed in Glenarm due to flooding and land slip, with local diversions put into place.
In Downpatrick the Loughmoney road was closed due to a fallen tree and is likely to remain closed until Sunday.
A number of Irish League football matches scheduled for Saturday were called off following pitch inspections.
They included Dergview vs H&W Welders, Knockbreda vs Newington, Dollingstown vs Moyola Par and Coagh United vs Limavady United.
Meanwhile, the UK Met Office has issed yellow weather warnings in parts of Scotland and northern England for Storm Fergus on late Sunday and early Monday. No warnings for Northern Ireland have been issued.
Met Office chief meteorologist Andy Page said: “While the strongest gusts are expected in the Republic of Ireland, Storm Fergus will bring some windy conditions to western areas, including Irish Sea coasts, while also bringing some potentially impactful rain.”
Met Eireann has warned of high winds and potential coastal flooding on the west coast of the Republic of Ireland on Sunday as Storm Fergus sweeps across the island there too.