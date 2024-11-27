However a spokesman from the Met Office Northern Ireland adds that is it “otherwise bright with sunny spells and coastal showers”.
There are “light winds.” with a maximum temperature of 6 °C.
And tonight, the forecasters say that “coastal showers dying out with a widespread frost developing along with freezing fog, which could become extensive”.
But winds will remain light – but there is a minimum temperature of -3 °C.
And tomorrow (Thursday), according to the Met Office “will be a dry and bright day with sunny spells” after a “frosty start with any freezing fog lifting and clearing.”
There will also be “freshening southeasterly winds” and a “maximum temperature 8 °C”.
And the weekend promises to be “mild or very mild and windy, coastal gales at times”, according to the Met Office.
However there will be “outbreaks of rain or showers with the best of the brightness in the east”.
