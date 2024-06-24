Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The PHA agency has issued hot weather advice for the general public after Northern Ireland enjoyed the hottest day of the year so far, at 25.5C.

The agency issued the warning after the Met Office reported the mercury hitting 25.5C at Magilligan in Co Londonderry today.

The forecaster said Sunday had also been warmer than average, reaching 23.4C at Castlederg.

Industry leaders have said that warmer weather and likely heat waves forecast for parts of the UK this week offer a “welcome boost” to the hospitality sector after a drizzly spring saw footfall wane.

Belfast city centre at 3.30pm in warm weather on Monday June 24 2024. Pic by Ben Lowry

Temperatures in London are forecast to hit peaks of 31C on Wednesday, with much of south-east England basking in the mid-20s for the first half of the week.

It marks a break from the rainy spring, which saw 32% more rainfall than the average in England and Wales.

In Northern Ireland temperatures as low as 1.8C in Katebridge have been seen earlier in June in Co Down.

Around the rest of the globe, however, extreme heat waves have been experienced on four continents, with temperatures reaching into the forties and fifties.

The blistering sun beating down on Slieve Donard on the hottest day of the year so far, 24 June 2024.

In Northern Ireland the Public Health Agency (PHA) has now urged people to be UV aware, protect themselves from the sun and look out for vulnerable and older people.

The key steps it urged were;-

:: Seek shade when UV rays are strongest – generally 11am to 3pm.

:: Cover up in the sun with a long-sleeved t-shirt and a hat.

:: Wear sunglasses that have a CE mark or carry British Standard BS EN ISO 12312-1 with a UV 400 label and offer 100% UV protection, to protect your eyes.

:: Use sunscreen with a minimum SPF of 30 for UVB protection and 4-star for UVA protection.

Dr Louise Herron, Deputy Director of Public Health at the PHA, said: “It’s important to remember the care in the sun messages both at home and abroad, even if it is cool or cloudy. Everyone is at risk of UV damage, but certain groups are particularly at risk, including those with fair hair and skin, babies and children, outdoor workers and people with a family history of skin cancer. It is therefore vitally important that all of us take the necessary steps to help protect ourselves in the sun and actively reduce the risks of skin cancer."

She said the Solar UV Index shows how much solar radiation is reaching us from the sun and that www.metoffice.gov.uk/uv will tell you what the UV levels are in your local area.

She advised staying hydrated; wearing loose, cool clothing, and a hat; pulling down window blinds – though dark curtains will heat rooms up; have cool baths or showers; plan ahead for supplies and medication and identify the coolest room in the house.

​The Met Office said the highest temperature for this warm spell would be today (Monday) with clouds capping temperatures a little on Tuesday and a cold front moving through on Wednesday night bringing slightly cooler air by Thursday.

Tuesday is forecast to have 20C, Wednesday 22C and Thursday 18C.