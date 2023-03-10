News you can trust since 1737
Northern Ireland weather: heavy snowfall in parts of NI - 12 great images

The heavy overnight snowfall has caused traffic misery for many – but for others, it’s a chance to get out and have some fun.

By Roderick McMurray
39 minutes ago
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 1:40pm

Enjoy these 12 great images of this morning’s snowy scenes.

1. Northern Ireland snow

People enjoy the snow in Orangefield Park in east Belfast. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Photo: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Snow covered hills of Dromara. Photo by Press Eye/Darren Kidd

2. Northern Ireland snow

Snow covered hills of Dromara. Photo by Press Eye/Darren Kidd

Photo: Press Eye/Darren Kidd

Fire service workers clears the paths in Crumlin. Photo by Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

3. Northern Ireland snow

Fire service workers clears the paths in Crumlin. Photo by Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Photo: Pacemaker

Seven-year-old Eliah Mullan takes advantage of his school being closed, due to the weather, to catch up on some reading as his dad Andrew pulls him through Orangefield Park in east Belfast. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

4. Northern Ireland snow

Seven-year-old Eliah Mullan takes advantage of his school being closed, due to the weather, to catch up on some reading as his dad Andrew pulls him through Orangefield Park in east Belfast. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Photo: Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

