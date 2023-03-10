Northern Ireland weather: heavy snowfall in parts of NI - 12 great images

The heavy overnight snowfall has caused traffic misery for many – but for others, it’s a chance to get out and have some fun.
Enjoy these 12 great images of this morning’s snowy scenes.
1. Northern Ireland snow
People enjoy the snow in Orangefield Park in east Belfast. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye
2. Northern Ireland snow
Snow covered hills of Dromara. Photo by Press Eye/Darren Kidd
3. Northern Ireland snow
Fire service workers clears the paths in Crumlin. Photo by Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
4. Northern Ireland snow
Seven-year-old Eliah Mullan takes advantage of his school being closed, due to the weather, to catch up on some reading as his dad Andrew pulls him through Orangefield Park in east Belfast. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye
