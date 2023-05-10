News you can trust since 1737
Northern Ireland weather: Met Office issues Yellow Warning for thunderstorms, lightning strikes and hail

The Met Office has issued a warning for thunderstorms across Northern Ireland.

By Philip Bradfield
Published 10th May 2023, 11:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 11:59 BST

The Yellow Weather Warning was issued by the UK national forecaster this morning.

It warns that heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to cause some disruption to travel.

There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus, it said.

The Met Office has warned of thunderstorms and lightnight strikes in Northern Ireland.The Met Office has warned of thunderstorms and lightnight strikes in Northern Ireland.
Delays to train services are possible and there will probably some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes.

The warning applies to all counties except Londonderry and is in place from 1pm until 8pm today.

The forecaster said: "Scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms will develop through this afternoon across much of central and eastern areas of Scotland, parts of central, eastern and southeastern England and southern areas of Northern Ireland, before easing during the evening.

"Where heavy showers develop, 15 mm of rain could fall within an hour and possibly 25-30 mm in 2-3 hours where showers become slow moving, along with lightning and hail."

The warning applies to Counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh and Tyrone until 8pm tonight.

