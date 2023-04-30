News you can trust since 1737
Northern Ireland weather: Met Office Yellow Warning for thunderstorms, heavy showers and hail

The Met Office has issued a Yellow Weather warning for thunderstorms and heavy showers in Northern Ireland.

By Philip Bradfield
Published 30th Apr 2023, 10:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Apr 2023, 10:50 BST

The forecaster has warned that heavy showers and thunderstorms may cause some disruption and flooding.

It says that some flooding of a few homes and businesses are likely, leading to some damage to buildings or structures.

The warning is in place 12:00 noon until 9pm today, Sunday 30 April.

The Met Office has issued a warning for thunderstorms in Northern Ireland.
The warning applies across all six counties of Northern Ireland.

"There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus,” the forecaster warned.

Delays to train services are possible and some short term loss of power and other services is possible.

The heavy showers and thunderstorms over Northern Ireland are expected to spread into parts of southern Scotland later this afternoon before fading later this evening, the forecaster said.

"Whilst some places will see little rainfall, a few places could see 30 to 35 mm of rain in two or three hours, perhaps most likely over northern and eastern parts of Northern Ireland. In addition to heavy rainfall, a few places may also see some hail.”

