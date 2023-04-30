The forecaster has warned that heavy showers and thunderstorms may cause some disruption and flooding.

It says that some flooding of a few homes and businesses are likely, leading to some damage to buildings or structures.

The warning is in place 12:00 noon until 9pm today, Sunday 30 April.

The Met Office has issued a warning for thunderstorms in Northern Ireland.

The warning applies across all six counties of Northern Ireland.

"There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus,” the forecaster warned.

Delays to train services are possible and some short term loss of power and other services is possible.

The heavy showers and thunderstorms over Northern Ireland are expected to spread into parts of southern Scotland later this afternoon before fading later this evening, the forecaster said.