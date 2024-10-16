Northern Ireland Weather: Met Office Yellow Weather warning for wind to affect Ulster over weekend
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Met Office have issued a Yellow Weather Warning for wind from 3am on Sunday October 20 to noon on Monday October 21.
The warning for Northern Ireland says a “spell of strong winds could cause disruption on Sunday and into Monday”.
It says there is a:
- small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected
- slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs
- small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties
- slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
- small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris
- small chance that some roads and bridges could close
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.