Northern Ireland Weather: Met Office Yellow Weather warning for wind to affect Ulster over weekend

By Gemma Murray
Published 16th Oct 2024, 12:32 GMT
Updated 16th Oct 2024, 18:16 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Met Office have issued a Yellow Weather Warning for wind from 3am on Sunday October 20 to noon on Monday October 21.

The warning for Northern Ireland says a “spell of strong winds could cause disruption on Sunday and into Monday”.

It says there is a:

  • small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected
  • slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs
  • small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties
  • slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
  • small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris
  • small chance that some roads and bridges could close
Related topics:Northern IrelandUlsterMet Office

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice