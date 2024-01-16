Northern Ireland weather: Met Office's Yellow Warnings for two days of snow and ice

The Met Office has issued back-to-back weather warnings for 48 hours of snow and ice throughout NI for tomorrow and Thursday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This comes after parts of the Province got a first taste of proper winter snowfall in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

According to forecasts around 5-10cm of snow could fall on Wednesday with further snow and ice expected on top of this the day after.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Yellow Warning is in place across all Northern Ireland for snow and ice for the full 24 hours of Wednesday.

Well kitted out for the snow at Wallace Park in Lisburn on Tuesday 16 January 2024. Picture by Jonathan Porter / PressEye

"Frequent heavy snow showers will continue to push inland, likely disrupting travel across the region," the forecaster warned.

"Throughout this period frequent snow showers will continue to push inland across parts of Scotland and much of Northern Ireland, the heaviest snowfall will likely occur in hilly areas inland from the coastlines exposed to the north to northwesterly wind.

"In these areas an additional 5-10 cm of snow is likely, and there is the potential for a further 15-20 cm of snow in a few locations during Wednesday (especially across Scotland). Areas further inland from these most exposed regions are likely to see lower snowfall amounts, with perhaps a 1cm or so most probable here, with a chance of an isolated spot approaching 5cm. Ice will be an additional hazard across the highlighted region."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The forecaster also issued a further Yellow Warning of snow falling on snow - and refreezing of slush - the next day. This warning applies for 24 hours across Thursday and takes in all counties - but not Armagh.

Further snow showers will continue on Thursday, but with the wind changing to a more westerly direction, so slightly different areas are most likely to see most snow compared to Wednesday.

"In many areas, this fresh snow will be falling on top of snow already on the ground. Parts of northern and western Scotland, including southwest Scotland, are likely to see an additional 2-5 cm fairly widely, with peaks of 15-20 cm for areas just inland from west / northwest facing coasts. Further inland towards the southeast of the area, an additional 1-2 cm, with isolated 5 cm is more probable.”