Northern Ireland weather: Mist and freezing fog play havoc for motorists - and will be recurrent feature this week

By Gemma Murray
Published 12th Nov 2024, 10:30 BST
Updated 12th Nov 2024, 10:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Mist and fog played havoc for motorists on their morning journeys to work and school.
Read More
Funeral details released for 'character' Eoin Lynch who died in single vehicle c...

The pictures we show are images from East Belfast where a remarkable band of fog seems to circle the city – and more raspy fog making life difficult for motorists in the Ballymena area.

And in a bid to alert motorists of the danger, NI Road Policing and Safety posted: “Road users are advised to exercise caution this morning due to freezing fog across much of Northern Ireland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.

"Leave extra time for your journey, and keep a safe distance between the car in front.”

The Northern Ireland Met office site advises that today will be ‘dry, some sunshine, fog patches slowly dispersing’.

It says that today ‘will remain dry and bright with some sunny spells’ and warns that ‘mist and fog will be slow to disperse this morning and a few patches could linger all day’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They say there will be light winds and a maximum temperature of 10 °C.

Meanwhile tonight will be ‘dry for much of the night’.

They say there will be become ‘cloudy later tonight with patchy drizzle towards the North Coast’ and a minimum temperature of 1 °C.

Tomorrow (Wednesday) will be ‘mainly cloudy with extensive mist and fog, only slowly dispersing’.

Band of fog seen around East BelfastBand of fog seen around East Belfast
Band of fog seen around East Belfast

The Met Office advises that ‘there will be a little drizzle, mostly in the north’ and a maximum temperature of 12 °C.

Meanwhile the outlook for Thursday to Saturday is: “Mainly dry and rather cloudy on Thursday and Friday. Early rain quickly clearing on Saturday then sunny spells, a few showers and turning colder.”

Related topics:Northern IrelandEast BelfastBallymena

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice