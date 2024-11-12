Northern Ireland weather: Mist and freezing fog play havoc for motorists - and will be recurrent feature this week
The pictures we show are images from East Belfast where a remarkable band of fog seems to circle the city – and more raspy fog making life difficult for motorists in the Ballymena area.
And in a bid to alert motorists of the danger, NI Road Policing and Safety posted: “Road users are advised to exercise caution this morning due to freezing fog across much of Northern Ireland.
"Exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.
"Leave extra time for your journey, and keep a safe distance between the car in front.”
The Northern Ireland Met office site advises that today will be ‘dry, some sunshine, fog patches slowly dispersing’.
It says that today ‘will remain dry and bright with some sunny spells’ and warns that ‘mist and fog will be slow to disperse this morning and a few patches could linger all day’.
They say there will be light winds and a maximum temperature of 10 °C.
Meanwhile tonight will be ‘dry for much of the night’.
They say there will be become ‘cloudy later tonight with patchy drizzle towards the North Coast’ and a minimum temperature of 1 °C.
Tomorrow (Wednesday) will be ‘mainly cloudy with extensive mist and fog, only slowly dispersing’.
The Met Office advises that ‘there will be a little drizzle, mostly in the north’ and a maximum temperature of 12 °C.
Meanwhile the outlook for Thursday to Saturday is: “Mainly dry and rather cloudy on Thursday and Friday. Early rain quickly clearing on Saturday then sunny spells, a few showers and turning colder.”
