Northern Ireland weather: Mixed bag of rain and sunshine forecast for the weekend but don't leave home without your umbrella this morning
The meteorologists say Northern Ireland will be “widely cloudy and wet this morning” and “will remain largely cloudy into this afternoon with further pulses of rain, some of which will likely be heavy”.
The maximum temperature is 11 °C.
And tonight there will be even more rain “with some heavy spells this evening”.
"Remaining largely cloudy through the rest of the night with further patchy rain, but tending to become drier later from the wes,” add the Met Office.
The minimum temperature will be 6 °C.
And tomorrow (Friday), the Met Office add “patchy rain will clear through the morning”.
But there is better news as, they sat “the rest of the day will be dry with lengthy sunny spells developing”.
The maximum temperature will be 11 °C.
Meanwhile, the outlook for Saturday to Monday from the Met Office is: “Thickening cloud with outbreaks of rain arriving on Saturday.
"Bright or sunny spells and the risk of a few showers at times during Sunday and Monday.”