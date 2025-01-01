Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Met Office has issued a Yellow Warning for ice across Northern Ireland today - with a band of rain sleet and hill snow expected.

The warning is in place from 4pm today, 1 January, until 10am tomorrow, 2 January.

It applies to all six counties of Northern ireland.

The forecaster says that icy surfaces may lead to some difficult travel conditions.

It warns to expect some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths and some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

"A band of rain, sleet and hill snow will clear southwards during Wednesday afternoon and evening," it warned.

"As skies clear in its wake, and with standing water following earlier rain in places, ice is likely to form quite quickly on untreated surfaces, leading to difficult travel conditions.

Wintry showers are also likely along some north-facing coasts overnight, increasing the chance of ice in places."