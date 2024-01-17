Police have urged drivers to slow down, after a freezing night which saw temperatures drop to -6.6C.

The news comes as the Met Office has Yellow Weather warnings in place for today and tomorrow for snow and ice across Northern Ireland.

There are particular concerns about the impact of the low temperatures tomorrow, when snow and ice and expected on the previous day's snow and ice, but gritters will be out of action due to public sector strikes.

The Met Office told the News Letter that Tuesday night saw 3cm of snow at Lough Fea in Londonderry with temperatures dropping to -6.6 in Altnahinch Filters, Antrim.

The PSNI has urged caution.

"Overnight snow and ice has made driving conditions difficult throughout Northern Ireland this morning," it said. "Please exercise caution, particularly on untreated roads. Slow down and increase your braking distance from the vehicle in front."

Around 6am this morning, TrafficwatchNI said salting of roads on at-risk roads has been undertaken and that a secondary salting operation was under way across many parts of the province.

The Department of Education reported no closed schools today, where seven were closed yesterday due to weather conditions.Met Office Yellow Weather Warnings are in place for 48 hours across Wednesday and Thursday this week.

The forecaster has warned of snow and ice on both days.

The major public sector strike on Thursday will exacerbate the situation due to the lack of road gritting.

The Met Office has also issued a new Yellow Warning for high winds this Sunday.

The warning applies to all six counties and runs from 6am until midnight.