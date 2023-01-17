Northern Ireland weather: Snow slows down life in Northern Ireland today - 28 images

3.

The roads in Armoy this morning proved difficult to pass with heavy overnight snow and ice. As sub-zero temperatures swept across Northern Ireland overnight, warnings are in place for drivers to take care on roads. Monday was a bitterly cold evening, with snow and ice taking hold from late afternoon. The north west has been particularly badly hit. Police in Derry said they dealt with 19 crashes in the city as well as city, Strabane, Slaughtmanus and Donemana. "If you are driving, please slow down and keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you," police said. A number of schools have also been closed. Photo Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

Photo: pacemaker